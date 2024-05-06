Funeral arrangements for fallen officer Kyle Hicks scheduled for Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A celebration of life will be held this week for Officer Kyle Hicks.

Officer Hicks was shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance call on April 20 at an apartment complex on the city's south side.

Officer Hicks' partner was able to return fire, killing the suspect at the scene.

Officer Hicks died on April 24 from his injuries in a local hospital. He leaves behind his wife and four children.

The celebration will take place May 7 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church on Ocean Drive.

The service will include a 21-gun salute and Hicks' End of Watch.

The Corpus Christi Police Department would like to extend the invitation to the community as the funeral service is open to the public.