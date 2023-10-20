Fun Friday: Where's the Halloween and fall fun this weekend?

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — It's finally Friday, and there are plenty of things to do in the Coastal Bend this weekend in celebration of Halloween and Fall!
Here's a look at what's going on around town:
- The Texas State Aquarium is hosting Halloween under the sea with its annual Boo! In the Blue event on Saturday, October 21, and Sunday, October 22, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. This fun event will feature family-friendly activities, including spooky décor throughout the aquarium, fun photo opportunities, a virtual costume contest, diver pumpkin carving, spooky animal enrichment, animal encounters, and of course…candy! All activities are included with admission or membership, and children (ages 3 to 12) in costume will get a 50% admission discount with the purchase of a full-priced adult admission. Underwater skeletons, decorated exhibits, and giant shark jaws covered in cobwebs will all make for some great photo ops. The aquarium will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days with Boo! In the Blue activities from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to purchase tickets to Boo! In the Blue in advance and skip the line, visit the Texas State Aquarium website.
- It's time again for thePortland Boo Bash Festival! The event is on Saturday, October 21, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Portland Community Center. There will be a trick-or-treat trail bounce house, slides, arts and crafts, a scream contest, food trucks, games, and more. This event is free for all ghouls, ghosts, and goblins of all ages. That is located at 2000 Billy G. Webb Dr.
- Monarch butterflies are fluttering into Kingsville, and you're invited to visit. The city of Kingsville is hosting a Butterfly Blitzevent beginning today, October 20, until October 23. This is the third year for the event, and the festival was designed to celebrate the city's designation as a "Monarch City USA". The Butterfly Blitz festival kicks off Saturday morning with a 5k Monarch Run at Dick Kleberg Park. Entry is $20 and includes t-shirts and award metals. Music and activities will take place at the park starting at 9 a.m. The festival is free to the public, and the event offers a lively opportunity to see and participate in the monarch watch tagging and releasing of farm-raised and wild-caught monarch butterflies.
Join the Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation for a spooktacular time this Saturday, October 21, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Salinas Park, located at Salinas Park, 1354 Airport Road. Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation staff will hand out treats alongside community partners at the trunk or treat. Festivities will include inflatables, games, prizes, and face painting. Wear your costumes to crank up the fun if you'd like! Admission is free!