Fun Friday: What's happening in the Coastal Bend?

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — It's finally Friday, and there are plenty of things to do in the Coastal Bend this weekend! Here's a look at what's going on around town.

The 7th Annual National Drive Electric Week event in Corpus Christi is on Sunday, October 1, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Del Mar College. It is a free, family-friendly event! You will be able to speak with the owners of these fast, quiet, and affordable plug-in vehicles and see if they will meet your driving needs. There will be a wide assortment of vehicles to look at this year.



Join Hawkwatch International from now to October 1 at the Celebration of Flight at theCorpus Christi Hawkwatch. The event is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Hazel Bazemore Park. This festival is a celebration of the raptor migration of the Corpus Christi Hawkwatch. This is a family-friendly event with free activities in the park that coincide with the peak broad-winged hawk migration in September. Volunteers will be on hand to help identify hawks for visitors. Vendors, raptor merchandise, and food trucks will be present throughout the festival.



You will face your fears in Boogeyman's closet with this event. Visit the Hauntings of the Boogeyman Haunted Housefor all kinds of bone-chilling attractions to make you scream! We are serving in the Corpus Christi and Mathis area. It is $25 for the haunted house, and it's located at 4813 FM 666 in Mathis, Texas. You will be frightened to your core, so bring your friends and come brave our haunted location to see just how scared you can be!

That prescription-strength comedy will be at Lazy Beach Brewing tonight. The hilarious couple Victor Mendoza and Mila Mrachni are coming down from San Antonio to bring you joy. The knee-slapper Bubba Flores coming from Victoria to make your face hurt from smiling too much, and the king of sassss Shawn Miller, will be there. Miller has worked with Raymond Orta and Steve Trevino — he is gonna make all the ladies mojadas! Comedy Showcase starts at 8:30 p.m. on September 29, and it is free.