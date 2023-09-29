Nueces Brewery and Barbecuing celebrating Oktoberfest with gusto

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces Brewery and Barbecuing will host their annual Oktoberfest celebration on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Highlighted by a plethora of German beer, co-owner Cale Moore said there is much to look forward to.

"It'll be going all day Saturday. You're gonna look forward to of course, delicious beer. Our yearly Oktoberfest is out and then of course some great German food. We also got JB's German bakery out here and we're going to have great German music." he said.

In addition to food and beverage there are also be Oktoberfest themed competition.

"We’re gonna have keg throwing for men and women. It's always an awesome competition to watch," Moore said. "Then we’ve also got the stein-holding for men and women where you’re gonna have to hold this massive stein out in front of you and the last one to drop wins."

Moore even said that the brewery invested in big fans to help keep the outdoor section cool.

The event is family friendly, and will include music performances from Corpus Chrsti's very own Leo Majek Orchestra and the TubaMeisters from San Antonio.

For more information and the schedule for the event make sure to visit Nueces Brewery and Barbecuing's website.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.