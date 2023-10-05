Fun Friday: Top Gun at USS Lexington

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Need a movie night that'll put you in the cockpit of one of your favorite movies? On Saturday the Lexington Museum will show the 1986 Top Gun movie.

Steve Banta, Executive Director of the USS Lexington Museum, has invited everyone to pack up their chairs to view the action-packed film.

“This weekend, we’re bringing back Top Gun Movie Night. You get to watch the original 1986 Top Gun movie," Banta said. "You get to watch it out here on the historical flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Lexington and there’s really no other place that’s as enjoyable seeing the movie right here on this flight deck."



Saturday's event will be a complete movie experience outdoors. The original F-14 used by pilots in the film is aboard the ship for viewing and photo ops.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and movie begins at 7 p.m. There will be a Top Gun costume contest, concession stand and a bar for those over 21.

