Fun Friday: The last Fun Friday of the Year

Making plans for the last weekend of the year? Check out some of the events happening around the Coastal Bend.
Posted at 8:43 AM, Dec 30, 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Let's get to some fun on this Friday! The holiday spirit is still with the Coastal Bend, so if you're looking for something to do this weekend, look no further.

Here's what's happening around the city of Corpus Christi:

  • Check out Portland's "Christmas on the Coast" on Dec. 30 at Joe Burke Pavilion from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
    They will host a variety of events near the ice rink, so go skate or just hang out.

  • Get ready for the Black-Eyed Pea Half Marathon on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 7:30 a.m. Registration is $ 20. Registration is now open online. For more information, click here.

  • New Year's Day Breakfast, served by First Baptist Church, begins at 9:30 a.m. The church service begins at 10:45 a.m. First Baptist Church is located at 3115 Ocean Drive. For more information, click here.
