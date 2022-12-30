Fun Friday: The last Fun Friday of the Year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Let's get to some fun on this Friday! The holiday spirit is still with the Coastal Bend, so if you're looking for something to do this weekend, look no further.

Here's what's happening around the city of Corpus Christi:

Check out Portland's "Christmas on the Coast" on Dec. 30 at Joe Burke Pavilion from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

They will host a variety of events near the ice rink, so go skate or just hang out.

Get ready for the Black-Eyed Pea Half Marathon on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 7:30 a.m. Registration is $ 20. Registration is now open online. For more information, click here.

Ring in New Year with a bang... literally! Port Aransas is hosting a big firework show on New Year's eve. It's scheduled to start around 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 at Roberts Point Park.

Kick off 2023 at a New Year's eve party with "The Cruise Control Band". They're performing Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. at the Executive Surf Club in downtown Corpus Christi.