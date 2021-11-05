Fun Friday: "Nunsense" hits the stage and and other weekend events

Looking for something to do this weekend? Look no further! Here's a breakdown of what's happening around the Coastal Bend this weekend.

The Greek Festival of Corpus Christi kicks off Friday. There, you'll be able to choose from a variety of Greek dishes. It's happening at St Nicholas Greek orthodox church through Sunday. For more information, click here.

The Friends of Old Bayview Cemetery is hosting its 11th annual Voices of South Texas event Saturday. The event lets you experience the history of Corpus Christi through the stories of those who helped build it, with the help of some reenactments. It runs from 10:00 a.m. till 2:00 p.m. at the Old Bayview Cemetery at 1150 Ramirez St.

Bollywood Night kicks off Friday at the Texas State Museum of Asian Cultures and Education Center. Friday, there will be dinner and the grand opening of a new collection. Saturday, there will be live music and dancing for the whole family. It runs from 6:00-10:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday night today at 1809 N Chaparral Street. Tickets for Friday can be purchased here and tickets for Saturday can be purchased here.

The musical comedy “Nunsense” hits the stage at the Rockport Little Theatre at 99 N. Austin St. Friday. Performance on Fridays and Saturdays begin at 7:30pm, and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. It runs through November 21st. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.