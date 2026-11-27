A fire damaged two modular homes and a vehicle late Thanksgiving night in Fulton.

According to a Facebook post by Fulton Fire & Rescue, crews were called to the 3600 block of Highway 35 North around 10:45 p.m.

When they arrived, crews found heavy flames on the front porch of one home, with the fire already spreading inside. The flames also spread to a second home and a nearby vehicle.

Fulton Fire & Rescue

Crews spent hours putting out the fire and checking the attics for hot spots before clearing the scene around 1 a.m.

Everyone inside was able to get out safely, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

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