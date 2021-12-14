Fulton family loses everything to house fire two weeks before Christmas

FULTON, Texas — Early Saturday morning, Shannon Rowen was sitting on her couch after getting ready for work when she saw and smelled smoke coming from her bathroom.

“I woke my oldest son up, whose bedroom is right there, and said, ‘get out, there’s a fire,’ woke [my youngest son] up, told him, ‘come on, let’s get out, there is a fire,’” Rowen said. “I opened the front door and there was just smoke that went everywhere.”

Within minutes, the fire department was at her Fulton mobile home as it was fully engulfed in flames.

“I was scared to death, my boys were scared to death. I was just watching the fire department put my house out. It was very, very hard to watch my house catch fire,” Rowen said. “I was thinking we got out alive and I lost my home. But, that can be replaced, our lives can’t be replaced.”

Less than two weeks before Christmas, her family lost everything.

“It’s hard, but I have a lot of friends, family, who have been coming together, helping me, helping us with clothes, food, everything,” Rowen said.

Now, Rowen and her two sons are living with her mother, next to their burnt home. She doesn’t know what her next move will be.

“I’ve been calling around and seeing if somebody can help us to get another place. I don’t know, it’s just… I don’t know right now,” she said.

The Red Cross helped the family by giving them enough money to buy some things, but Rowen’s niece set up a GoFundMe page for her family.