CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You've often heard about the importance of being a blood donor, how one donation can go a long way.

One neighbor's daughter is a testament to these sayings.

Full circle moment; Mother meets donors that helped save her daughter's life

When Aubrey Perez's daughter, Evelyn, was just 16 days old, she had a blood infection that required a blood transfusion. When she was around 30 to 45 days old, Evelyn became anemic, which required two more transfusions.

Evelyn received four units of blood during her fight to stay alive while in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Corpus Christi Medical Center Bay Area Hospital. She was in the hospital for 67 days.

Mike Salzar

On Thursday, Feb. 6, Aubrey and Evelyn, who is now 3-years-old, paid a special visit to the same hospital to meet the people who helped save Evelyn's life.

"It was really overwhelming, I didn't ever think that I would be able to meet any of the donors, and to even meet one is fantastic," Perez said. "To meet someone that helped saved my daughter's life is a miracle."

The donors were Isabel Moreno, an Alice neighbor and Corpus Christi residents Sarah Brunkenhoefer and Charles Hooker. They donated the gift of life back in September and October of 2022.

Audrey wants other neighbors to know the importance of donating blood. Just one donation can save up to three lives.