Free litter bags available at area beaches this Fourth of July weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Free litter bags will be offered at local beaches this holiday weekend.

"The upcoming 4th of July weekend promises to be a busy one at our area beaches," says a post from CC Solid Waste Services. "Make sure you leave it better than you found it."

Beach litter is an ongoing problem, but holiday weekends cause more beach traffic, which often results in more litter.

The Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department and Corpus Christi Solid Waste Services have set up blue boxes containing the free litter bags at:

