Free hurricane kits available Tuesday at Calallen church

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's hurricane season.

Several local organizations are working together to make sure people are prepared.

This evening from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. you can pick up a hurricane preparedness kit at the Church of Hope at 13024 Leopard St. in Calallen.

Kits are free, and include hygiene kits, disaster prLp books, community resource information and more.

If you can't make it tonight, don't worry.

Another distribution will be happening next Tuesday at the same time at the Portland Community Center at 2000 Billy G. Webb Dr.

