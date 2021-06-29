Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Free hurricane kits available Tuesday at Calallen church

items.[0].image.alt
City of Mission Texas / Twitter
These hurricane preparation kits should have a little more ready for hurricane season.
Getting ready for hurricane season
Posted at 1:10 PM, Jun 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-29 14:20:34-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's hurricane season.

Several local organizations are working together to make sure people are prepared.

This evening from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. you can pick up a hurricane preparedness kit at the Church of Hope at 13024 Leopard St. in Calallen.

Kits are free, and include hygiene kits, disaster prLp books, community resource information and more.

If you can't make it tonight, don't worry.

Another distribution will be happening next Tuesday at the same time at the Portland Community Center at 2000 Billy G. Webb Dr.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education