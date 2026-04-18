Free gun safety locks available at the CPS office on Greenwood to help keep your children safe at home

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Families can pick up a gun safety lock for free at the CPS office on Greenwood, no questions asked.

Following a recent report on teen gun violence, families looking for resources can pick up a gun safety lock for free.

Gun safety locks provide an additional layer of safety for families with firearms in the home to help keep children safe. The devices work similarly to a bike lock, featuring a simple padlock design with a set of two keys.

Free gun safety locks are now available at the Greenwood CPS office

A protected cable runs directly through the firearm so it cannot be loaded. The protective coating ensures the cable will not damage the gun.

The office (4201 Greenwood Drive) is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors can simply walk into the lobby and ask for a gun safety lock.

For those unable to visit the CPS office, gun safety locks can also be purchased at retail stores, typically ranging between $5 and $10.

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