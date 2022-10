On Friday, La Retama Central Library and Friends of Corpus Christi Public Libraries will be hosting a free day-long genealogy workshop.

The workshop begins at 9:00 a.m to 8:30 p.m. at 805 Comanche St.

Genealogy is the study of tracing family history by using historical records, databases, and interviews.

Some refreshments will be provided. However, participants may bring their own lunch or meal.