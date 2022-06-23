CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Health experts believe at least 30 minutes of exercise per day for at least five days a week is required to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

The City of Corpus Christi invites the community to take the first step toward fitness and make it part of their weekly routine.

This Saturday, June 25, the Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront fitness classes include 'Back to Basics' Fitness, Yoga, and Zumba.

The Fitness Lane route begins at The Water's Edge Park along the seawall and goes northbound towards the American Bank Center, with the turnaround just before the barge dock entrance.

Participants can walk, jog, run, or bike along the event's designated 1.5-mile fitness one-way lane.

"Our community partner, H-E-B, provides fruit and water for all participants," said organizers.

The City's Parks and Recreation Department offers Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront exercise and wellness events for ages 8 and older of all abilities and skill levels on Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in coordination with Victor Betancourt of VFit Productions.

The Water's Edge Park is located at 402 S. Shoreline Boulevard.

'Back to Basics' Fitness, Yoga, and Zumba will be held at the Islanders Pavilion next to the playground.

"Class sessions are limited to 30 participants per class. Participants are encouraged to bring their own yoga mat and water, as appropriate, for their workout," said organizers.

All participants receive a punch card to record each Saturday they attend.

"A completed punch card is eligible for a prize," said organizers.

The public is also invited to provide feedback and suggestions on Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront by participating in the short online survey https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/5NWBLF2, which is open now through June 30, 2022.

Reasonable accommodations are provided upon request and in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. For assistance or to request a reasonable accommodation, please call 361-826-3460 in advance.