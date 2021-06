CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A free COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be conducted today until 4 p.m. at the Nueces County Courthouse, 901 Leopard St.

The event will take on the first floor of the courthouse across from vehicle registration by the surfboard displays.

The vaccination event is for those aged 12 years and up.

Free Pfizer first and second doses are available.

Consent forms will be available for parents and guardians to arrange for shots for their children.