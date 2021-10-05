Free child care available for service industry workers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Workforce Commission is offering help for the service industry which has been hit hard by the pandemic.

They're offering 12 months of free childcare to low-income parents who are currently employed in the service industry.

The Texas Workforce Commission has set aside $500 million to support a new COVID-19 Service Industry Recovery child care program.

"We all know that the service industry is really struggling right now," said Xena Mercado, communications manager for Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend. "So to help support them, restaurants, hospitality and leisure, they are providing free child care to make sure that's not a reason why people can't go and work."

The Service Industry Recovery child care program specifically targets workers in the following industries:

Arts

Entertainment and recreation industry

Accommodations

Food services

Retail trade

To qualify for the Service Industry Recovery child care program, at least one parent must be currently employed or entering employment in one of the previously mentioned TWC-specified service industries.

Those interested in applying for this child care assistance can click here.

Just fill out the application and submit it to the email address listed on that page.

The $500 million in funding for the program was provided by a Child Care Development Block Grant through the federal CARES, ARPA, and CRRSAA recovery legislation passed by Congress. The Service Industry Recovery child care program is available across Texas.

Once the 12-month period of free child care ends, you can reapply for the same program or the standard child care service program offered by Texas Workforce solutions.

If you have any questions, call 361-882-7491 extension 426.

