Free caregiver conference offers support for families dealing with Alzheimer's and dementia

Face to Face will host its annual Family and Friends Caregiver Conference this Friday, offering free resources and expert guidance for those caring for loved ones with Alzheimer's and dementia.

The educational, festival-style event will include lunch, community resources, and presentations by health and legal experts at no cost to attendees.

Dr. Nestor Praderio, a geriatric psychiatrist and founder of Face to Face, created the conference to help caregivers understand and manage the challenges of caring for patients with these conditions.

"Creating awareness about the deficit created for the 'enfermedad' of alzheimer and other dementia and the impact that they have in family members," Praderio said.

The event takes place Friday at the Retama Hall at Del Mar College - East Campus from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a dance at the Joe Garza Recreation Center from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information or to register, visit facetofacetx.org or call 361-359-2199.