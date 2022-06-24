Fourth of July fireworks sales begin in Nueces County

Fireworks stands have opened for the Fourth of July and business is booming for at least one vendor.

Steve Keighley operates Mr. W Fireworks across the street from the London school district.

He opened for business at 9 a.m., and within 10 minutes he had his first customer.

If you're looking for aerial fireworks, you won't find any.

They've been banned by the county.

Also, don't forget you cannot set off fireworks inside the city limits.

If you're caught, you can be fined up to $2,000 for each opened package found in your possession.