Four probable local cases of West Nile Virus found in humans

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District has received notification of four probable laboratory reports of a West Nile Virus infection among humans.

Three of the residents reside in zip code 78415, where there has been a positive case of West Nile Virus identified in mosquitoes.

The fourth resident resides in 78409, where there has been no positive case of West Nile Virus identified in mosquitoes.

The age ranges are from 55 to 85 years of age.

Three patients had fever, nausea, and weakness. The fourth patient showed signs of confusion on admission.

These are the first human cases of West Nile Virus identified in Nueces County for 2021.

More information is not being released for privacy and confidentiality reasons, city officials said.

West Nile Virus is a disease spread by the bite of an infected mosquito.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Texas has reported nine cases of West Nile and no deaths for 2021.

Symptoms of West Nile Virus include:



Fever

Headache

Tiredness

Body aches

Occasionally a skin rash, sometimes on the trunk of the body

Swollen lymph glands

Change of mental status

Illness can be as short as a few days or last several weeks

Residents are advised to protect themselves from mosquito bites by avoiding outdoor activities, especially during dusk and dawn.

While outdoors, wear FDA-approved insect repellant containing DEET and reduce mosquito breeding grounds by disposing items in the yard that can contain standing water, such as tires, toys, or water buckets. And if residents develop any of these symptoms following a mosquito bite, seek medical assistance immediately.

As a result of this confirmed case, Vector Services will implement the Mosquito Management Response Plan. The response entails the following: