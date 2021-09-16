Four people found dead in RV in San Patricio county limits

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — Local law enforcement officers are investigating an incident where four bodies were found at an RV in the San Patricio County limits.

Aransas Pass police said four people were found dead in the RV shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Earlier, APPD officers said they were notified about a male juvenile who sent graphic images on a social media platform that said he had killed his family. Police said he also threatened to continue violence at an area school.

That led them to go to a residence where the young man was thought to be living.

When they arrived, they made contact with the male juvenile and asked him to step out of his residence. He refused. Then, officers said they heard a single gunshot and what sounded like a thud of a person falling to the ground. They then entered the RV and discovered the graphic scene that had earlier been described to them by the juvenile on social media.

The male juvenile was found deceased with a gunshot wound, police said. Investigators also found three other deceased bodies and two deceased dogs at the crime scene.

At this time, police remain confident there is no continuing threat to area-wide students or staff.

Police credit the social media website and other juveniles within the group where the threat was made for notifying them about the incident.

San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera shared information about the case on social media that the suspect was 15 years old. He said investigators from his department remain on the scene as they continue their work on the case.

The San Patricio Sheriff's office also was working the case from a different complaint that had been shared to them by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

