Four arrested after Duval County authorities uncover stolen watermelons worth $7K

DUVAL COUNTY, Texas — Four people are facing charges after authorities uncovered thousands of dollars' worth of stolen watermelons in Duval County.

The sheriff's office says a multi-agency operation last Tuesday targeted people suspected of stealing watermelons from local farms.

During the operation, authorities identified stolen watermelons worth about $7,000.

Officers also used a drone with thermal imaging technology to track down and arrest four adults.

Authorities say no one was injured.

The sheriff's office says the operation was part of its efforts to protect local farmers from agricultural theft.