Foster families needed across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Growing up is hard for children but imagine being a foster child, where life can be even more complicated.

At the moment, several children across the Coastal Bend are currently staying in hotels.

Rebecca Redus, a foster parent, said that the situation is critical right now. And those who can help, should step up.

"It's hard, there are a lot of things that are challenging about it," Redus said. "There are far more things that have enriched are lives and have been an encouragement to us."

She said that although it may look hard at the moment, the good outweighs the challenging moments.

"We want to see more people get involved in foster care," Redus said. "Because there are resources available to help you with any concern you may have."

Krystal Quiroga with the foster agency, A World for Children, said that the process is quite easy.

"It's just a three-month process to get licensed, but there are so many children coming into foster care," Quiroga said. "Even through this pandemic."

For more information, you can call A World for Children at 361-289-888.