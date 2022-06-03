Department of Family and Protective Services celebrates their graduates

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services and their community partners gathered at the Agape Ranch Headquarters to celebrate the high school graduation of five of their foster children. Organizers tell us the graduates are their family.

"This is our celebration because we are the caretakers of these children," says John Lennan, media specialist for the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. "And as such, we wanted to mark this special day and celebrate their accomplishment of graduating high school. "

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services says they are always looking for more community members to join their efforts. For more information on how to volunteer, you can visit click here.

