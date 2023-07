CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Former Texas Jazz Festival Director for over 20 years, Rick Sanchez, died Thursday night after a long illness.

Sanchez was instrumental in making the festival into the huge success it has become.

In a Facebook post on Thursday night, the current president of the Jazz Festival, Nick Martinez says Sanchez will always be known as the "Face of the Texas Jazz Festival."

