Former TAMUCC athlete, now financial representative, gives financial presentation

Zachary Seamanis a former high-jumper from TAMUCC's track and field team. He recently came back to his old stomping grounds to teach college athletes about financial literacy.

"I recognize that there's a unique opportunity with who I am and what I do that really enable these students to connect," Seaman said.

KRIS 6 NEWS

"I think one of the reasons why it was so impactful was because they recognized, 'oh this persons like me. They've been in my shoes. They've recognized what I've seen and what I've dealt with and all the hours I've put in. So I want to hear what he has to say'," Seaman said.

KRIS 6 NEWS Zachary Seaman high-jump

He shared some important tips that he told the collegiate athletes that day.

"So there is a time value to money. The ability to start as early as you can. Whether it's a little bit or it's a lot. I told the collegiate athletes it doesn't matter if it's 20 bucks," Seaman said.

Seaman said he sees the need for financial literacy to be taught, not just for student athletes. According to a recent report, nearly 30% of Americans have nothing saved for their retirement.

"It's blows my mind so although it's a startling statistic, it's not uncommon to hear that, in my industry. We need more people willing to educate younger, older, middle age about the importance of where your money is going and how it works," Seaman said.

The former Islander keeps one goal in mind for these collegiate athletes.

"My hope and prayer is that we make an impact on this university in a very substantial way and change the course of their futures by giving them the financial education," Seaman said.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.