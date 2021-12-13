Former President Donald Trump endorses Michael Cloud

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Former President Donald Trump has endorsed 27th district representative Michael Cloud.

The endorsement can be seen on Trump's official website.

"Congressman Michael Cloud is doing a phenomenal job serving the incredible people of Texas," says Trump's endorsement. "He fights hard to support our Farmers and Vets, secure our Border, defend our Second Amendment, and hold Joe Biden and the Radical Left accountable. Michael is a strong supporter of our America First agenda, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement!"

The endorsement was also Tweeted by Trump's personal spokesperson, former Republican National Committee official and conservative journalist Elizabeth Harrington.

NEW! President Donald J. Trump announces his endorsement of of Congressman Michael Cloud pic.twitter.com/u8daesYMEO — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) December 10, 2021

Cloud has been representing the 27th congressional district of Texas since 2018. He was elected as a Republican to the 115th Congress by special election, filling the vacancy caused by the resignation of former U.S. Rep. Blake Farenthold.

Cloud is up for re-election in 2022.

