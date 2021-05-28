Former NFL Player talks to local students

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The students over at Dawson Elementary School had a high profile guest Thursday. For NFL corner back Carl Greenwood had an inspiring message for the young minds.

Greenwood, who is a Mary Carroll High School graduate, told the kids they can accomplish anything they want if they work hard for it.

He told the kids, "Nobody is going to be giving it to you. If you really are hungry, and you really want something, and you really want to get it - you need to get up and make it happen."

Carl Greenwood played college football at UCLA, and has also written a couple of books.