Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Former mayoral candidate indicted on arson to go to trial

John Medina fire 2 0202.jpg
John Martinez/KRIS 6 News
John Medina fire 2 0202.jpg
Posted at 4:15 PM, Jan 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-26 18:01:07-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Former Corpus Christi Mayoral candidate John Medina appeared in court Thursday on second-degree arson charges.

That case will now go to trial.

As KRIS 6 News has previously reported, Medina is accused of burning down his home on Election Day in November 2020. A mayoral candidate in that election, he garnered just over 2.5% of the vote, with Paulette Guajardo beating a field of eight.

Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez previously told KRIS 6 News the charge stems from a joint investigation involving the district attorney's office, the Corpus Christi Police Department, the Corpus Christi Fire Department, and the Texas Rangers.

At the time of the fire, Medina told KRIS 6 News that the FBI was investigating the cause of the fire.

319th District Court Judge David Stith said a trial date has not yet been set as of Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Area Livestock Shows