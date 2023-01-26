Former mayoral candidate indicted on arson to go to trial

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Former Corpus Christi Mayoral candidate John Medina appeared in court Thursday on second-degree arson charges.

That case will now go to trial.

As KRIS 6 News has previously reported, Medina is accused of burning down his home on Election Day in November 2020. A mayoral candidate in that election, he garnered just over 2.5% of the vote, with Paulette Guajardo beating a field of eight.

Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez previously told KRIS 6 News the charge stems from a joint investigation involving the district attorney's office, the Corpus Christi Police Department, the Corpus Christi Fire Department, and the Texas Rangers.

At the time of the fire, Medina told KRIS 6 News that the FBI was investigating the cause of the fire.

319th District Court Judge David Stith said a trial date has not yet been set as of Thursday afternoon.