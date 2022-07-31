Former Mayor and County Judge, Loyd Neal has passed away

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Former Mayor and Nueces County Judge Loyd Neal has died.

A source tells KRIS 6 News, that Neal passed away just after 4 p.m. this afternoon at his home.

Neal got his degree from Texas A&M- University and served time in the US Army before he started working in Corpus Christi in 1963.

Starting in 1985, he started working with the South Texas Military Affairs Task Force and helped protect military installations through three rounds of base realignment and closures in 1991, 1993, and 1995.

He was elected Mayor of Corpus Christi in the mid-'90s and served four terms.

During that time, he worked with Nueces County Judge Richard Borchard to establish the metro-com system, which sparked his interest in county government.

Loyd Neal then served 12 years as County Judge before retiring in 2018.