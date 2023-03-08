Former Lady Luck co-owner sent to prison for conspiring to steal $2M in Army property

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The former co-owner of multiple businesses in Corpus Christi will serve prison time on multiple charges, including conspiring to steal over $2 million worth of equipment from the United States Army.

According to a release from United States Attorney's Office Southern District of Texas, 46-year-old Nathan Nichols will serve two years and three months in federal prison for running an illegal gambling business and conspiring to steal government property.

Nichols will serve two years of supervised release following his prison sentence and pay $1 million in restitution.

He will also forfeit $2,185,218.73 of "proceeds from his illegal activity."

According to the release, Nichols admitted he conspired to steal sensitive U.S. Army property worth more than $2.1 million.

The release states he was in contact with a person who was involved in a theft from Ft. Hood in June 2021, and asked for pictures of the equipment before buying it for resale.

He then received multiple items and listed them for sale on eBay.

Officials later executed a search warrant in July 2021 and found, "sensitive military equipment," that belonged to the Army, including laser range finders, thermal scopes, night vision scopes, night vision goggles and laser aiming devices.

According to the release, the former co-owner of Theo's Bar and Lady Luck game room also admitted from March 2018 to August 2019, the two businesses had illegal gambling devices.

Nichols is in custody pending transfer to a federal prison.

