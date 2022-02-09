Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Former downtown nightclub transforming into family-friendly arcade

items.[0].image.alt
Jay Pena
Retrocade location.PNG
Posted at 9:13 PM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-08 22:13:57-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Downtown Corpus Christi is applauding the transformation of the newest downtown amenity as the former popular rooftop location is remolded into a family-friendly business.

The former Aria Nightclub will be replaced with the newest Corpus Christi arcade, Retrocade. The brand new family-friendly arcade will have an upstairs sports bar with a rooftop view overlooking the city.

The arcade will feature arcade games, food, drinks a full cocktail bar, and a rooftop patio for outdoor dining and events.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Christmas

Submit your Holiday Decorations here