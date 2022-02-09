Former downtown nightclub transforming into family-friendly arcade

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Downtown Corpus Christi is applauding the transformation of the newest downtown amenity as the former popular rooftop location is remolded into a family-friendly business.

The former Aria Nightclub will be replaced with the newest Corpus Christi arcade, Retrocade. The brand new family-friendly arcade will have an upstairs sports bar with a rooftop view overlooking the city.

The arcade will feature arcade games, food, drinks a full cocktail bar, and a rooftop patio for outdoor dining and events.