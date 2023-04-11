Former CCISD assistant AD, Buccaneers Athletic Hall of Famer Arturo Delgado dead at 81

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Former Corpus Christi Independent School District assistant athletic director Arturo Delgado died at the age of 81 on April 6, his wife and CCISD officials confirmed to KRIS 6 News.

Delgado was the team captain of the 1960 Miller High School state championship football team, and graduated from Miller High School in 1961.

He was an All-State athlete in his tenure at Miller, and was also a two-time All-District athlete.

Delgado was later a two-time All-Southwest Conference honorable mention defensive tackle while he played for the Baylor Bears freshman squad, and varsity squad from 1961-64.

Later in life, Delgado made his return to the Coastal Bend and coached his alma mater Miller Bucs for five years.

He was inducted into the Buccaneers Athletic Hall of Fame in 1991, and was also a member of the Latin American International Sports Hall of Fame.

Delgado served as the assistant AD at CCISD under Chuck Haynes and AD Chipper Zamora, district officials said.

He later served as the director of student services until his retirement.

The services for Arturo Delgado are as follows:

Rosary on April 20 at Seaside Cemetery at 7 p.m. then Friday, April 21 is the Mass at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church at 11:30 a.m.

