Former Bishop teacher pleads guilty to sexual assault

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A former Bishop Consolidated Independent School District teacher has pleaded guilty to five felony charges, including sexual assault of a child.

Andrea Marie Pena, who resigned after being placed on administrative leave in January, received deferred adjudication, meaning she can petition the court to have the conviction removed from her record if she completes a five-year term of community service satisfactorily.

Pena must also register as a sex offender, complete 200 hours of community service, and stay away from the victim and the victim's family.

In addition to the charge of sexual assault of a child, Pena also pleaded guilty to online solicitation of a minor, improper relationship between an educator and student, indecency with a child by sexual contact, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.