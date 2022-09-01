Food pantry helping West Oso families continues its mission and growth

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A food pantry aimed towards helping West Oso families in need continues to grow.

KRIS 6 News first introduced you to Grace's Pantry in 2021.

It was created as more families faced insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's a partnership between the school district, Coastal Bend Food Bank and Communities in Schools with a goal to make sure no student goes to bed hungry.

Thursday was the grand re-opening of the pantry.

Thanks to an anonymous donation, it's now filled with refrigerators and a freezer to store more food.

West Oso ISD superintendent Conrado Garcia said because of this, they decided to move the pantry to a bigger location and extend its hours to make it more convenient for families.

"There's a lot of people in need and we can't forget that," said Garcia. "And our jobs as educators is to take care of the whole family, make sure the children are well fed, well nourished, that they're ready to come to school and learn. And this is us giving back to our community as well."

Grace's Pantry, which was previously located at John F. Kennedy Elementary, is now located at 5050 Rockford Dr. at Annex Room 34.

The pantry is open to families Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on Fridays from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

