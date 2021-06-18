Follow these tips to reduce emissions on Ozone Action Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has declared an Ozone Action Day for Corpus Christi.

That means the air quality isn't as healthy as a normal day.

And the most obvious thing you can do to help out is to stay inside. But obviously, that's not exactly possible for people that have to go to work.

One thing you can do is carpool or take public transportation to reduce car emissions in the air. It's also recommended that you put gas in your car in the evening and don't fill it up all the way and not leave it on while you're not driving.

And when it comes to electricity, many in the Coastal like to crank their air conditioner on full blast. But on an Ozone Action Day, it's recommended you bring the temperature up and use up less electricity whether it's the air conditioner or other appliances.

The grass in my yard gets high, especially when it rains. But on an Ozone Action Day, it's recommended this to delay mowing your lawn especially if your lawnmower uses gas.

