Flour Bluff rescue officials pull car out of Humble Channel

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A car was recently pulled out of the Humble Channel on Tuesday after going off of the JFK Causeway, according to a Facebook post from the Nueces County ESD 2.

Officials said that the vehicle was struck by a truck while traveling westbound on the causeway on Monday night, causing it go to airborne and into the water below.

Corpus Christi Fire Department was able to reach the driver via a boat rescue and get them to the hospital but there is no update on their condition at this time.

The CCPD Dive Team, with assistance from Apollo Towing and Nueces County ESD 2, was able to remove the vehicle from the water.

