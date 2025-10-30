Flour Bluff ISD Special Education Department hosting Trick-or-Treat event for Halloween

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Flour Bluff Independent School District Special Education Department will transform its facilities for Halloween on Friday, October 31st, creating a safe and inclusive trick-or-treating experience for all students with disabilities.

The department's staff will decorate their individual offices and spaces throughout the Special Education building, located at 2505 Waldron Road next to the Administration office, to provide students from Early Childhood Center (ECC) through high school with an opportunity to celebrate Halloween alongside their friends and teachers.

The event demonstrates the department's ongoing dedication to ensuring students with disabilities have access to the same social and recreational opportunities as other students.

Each decorated room will feature Halloween themes created with the safety and sensory needs of special education students of Flour Bluff ISD in mind.

The celebration will be divided into two sessions to accommodate different age groups and ensure a comfortable experience for all participants: