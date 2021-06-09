Flour Bluff ISD hiring for at least 47 positions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff Independent School District (FBISD) is hosting a job fair Thursday.

"Are you looking for a position and want to be part of our Hornet family? We're Hiring!" says a post from the district.

Among the 47 positions posted on their site are teachers, counselors, substitute teachers, instruction & auxiliary paraprofessionals, bus drivers, cafeteria, maintenance, and custodial staff.

The hiring event takes place Thursday, June 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Flour Bluff Elementary Primary Cafeteria.

Applicants are encouraged to apply online ahead of time and to also bring copies of resumes, certifications, transcripts, and references to the in-person event. On-site interviews will be conducted by campus and department administrators.