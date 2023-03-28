Flour Bluff ISD celebrates George Hugo Ritter

A day filled with celebration for the residents of Flour Bluff. Today, they honor George Hugo Ritter in a dedication ceremony. 130 years ago, today, Ritter founded Flour Bluff ISD.

"130 years is something to celebrate, and to know that we still have part of that family working to make this community and school better, is something that warms my heart and makes me proud to be part of this organization," said Shirley Thorton, President of Flour Bluff ISD School Board.

In 1892, George Hugo Ritter helped staff the first school, Flour Bluff Common School District No. 22. Today, the city of Flour Bluff honors and celebrates him. A celebration was held in the pavillion behind the high school to honor Ritter and everyone else who came before us.