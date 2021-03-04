Flour Bluff ISD campuses briefly placed on lockout

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — All Flour Bluff schools were briefly placed under a lockdown Thursday morning after a threatening phone call was received at the district's high school campus.

The districtwide lockout that was put in place at 10:15 a.m. has been lifted and was lifted less than 30 minutes later before all campuses returned to normal operations.

The District is working with the Corpus Christi Police Department regarding the threatening phone call.

"We understand information like this causes concern and worry from our parents," district officials said in a Facebook post. "All students and staff are safe and resuming school business as usual. We anticipate the remainder of the school day to continue without incident."