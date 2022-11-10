Flour Bluff Chick-Fil-A sets an open date

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The wait if almost over for Flour Bluff residents! The biggest chicken sandwich restaurant chain in the world will open its doors on the corner of SPID and Flour Bluff Drive on Nov 17th at 6 a.m.

KRIS 6 reported back in June that the permits had been filed for the construction of this new restaurant option for Flour Bluff.

Chick-Fil-A locations have sprung up around Corpus Christi over the last several years. While most are on the city's South Side, locations also have been built in Portland and in the Calallen area.

The chicken chain is still looking to fill some of its positions and are currently accepting applications.

