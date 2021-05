Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Seventh and Saunders in Aransas Pass KRIS 6 News

Seventh and Saunders in Aransas Pass KRIS 6 News

Eighth Street and Yoakum KRIS 6 News

Eighth Street and Yoakum KRIS 6 News

Eighth Street and Yoakum KRIS 6 News

Eighth Street and Yoakum KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News/Action 10 Multimedia journalist/anchor Jeremiah Marshall doesn't seem to mind covering the recent rain storms. KRIS 6 News

Prev 1 / Ad Next