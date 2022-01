UPDATE (12:49 p.m.Monday): The ramp is now open.

ORIGINAL:

The ramp connecting Martin Luther King Drive/US 181 to the Crosstown Expressway has been closed because of flooding attributed to Monday morning's rain.

The Harbor Bridge Project released a statement Monday saying the rain also brought debris, which currently is being cleaned.

Crews reportedly are on-hand to help guide traffic.

