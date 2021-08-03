Flood impact on farmers and ranchers

Coastal Bend farmers and ranchers are keeping a close eye on the weather, as we've already seen some record rainfall this summer and more rain is still in the forecast.

At the Thunder Cattle Company in the Chapman Ranch area, they are trying to stay a step ahead of the rain and harvest their crops. They had to buy some expensive equipment that allows them to continue harvesting in wet conditions.

"And we've had to adapt by putting tracks on our combines so we can harvest in the wet muddy conditions. that's not common for us locally here, so that's what we've had to do to make changes," said Scott Frazier with Thunder Cattle Co.

Farmers may have to sell some of what they've already harvested at a discount because of rain damage. Some crops could be lost totally if fields are swamped by more rain.