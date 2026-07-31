Flight instructor who saved student from burning plane marks 108 days in ICU after Corpus Christi crash

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A flight instructor with Splendid Aviation has been in the ICU for 108 days after suffering life-threatening burns over 75% of his body in an April plane crash near Corpus Christi International Airport, according to new information from the National Transportation Safety Board.

The NTSB report says the plane departed Corpus Christi International Airport while practicing touch-and-go takeoffs when the aircraft experienced an engine issue. The flight instructor took over flying the plane after realizing there was a problem. The plane then struck power lines and crashed, catching fire shortly after.

Cole Hohne, the flight instructor, pulled his student out of the burning plane, saving his life, according to Hohne's GoFundMe page.

Hohne's father said his son underwent his 32nd surgery today and is still fighting at Brooke Army Medical Center. His student pilot was released after spending a month in the hospital and has had follow-up visits three times a week at a BAMC.

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