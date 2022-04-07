Flags for Heroes display coming to Portland

PORTLAND, Texas — The Rotary Club of Portland is getting ready for a special Memorial Day tribute.

They are working on a Flags for Heroes display that will go up on Saturday, May 28.

375 flags will be set up on Buddy Ganem Drive and they'll remain there until the following Saturday.

This Flags for Heroes display is inspired by a similar event sponsored by the Rotary Club of Corpus Christi along Ocean Drive, which happened in November 2021.

Just like the Corpus Christi display, the Portland Flags for Heroes are for veterans, first responders or anybody who has had a major impact on someone's life.

"To us, a hero in anybody that has made an impact in your life," Jimmy Earnest, president of the Portland Rotary Club said. "So, if there's anyone else that's really done something that made an impact in your life and you'd like to have a flag to salute them, by all means we're open to that."

It will cost you $50 to sponsor an individual flag.

There are also corporate level sponsorships available.

The money raised will be used to give scholarships to students, sponsor other Rotary Club projects and to support international projects by Rotary International.

For information on flag sponsorships, click here.