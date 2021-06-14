Flag retirement ceremony held on Flag Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Most Americans observed Flag Day by displaying the red, white and blue at their homes or work places.

Flag Day was observed with a flag-retirement ceremony at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery on Monday.

According to the U.S. Flag Code, when a flag is too old, or too damaged, to be flown properly, it should be disposed of in a dignified manner. Burning is the preferred method, and that's what happened at the veterans' cemetery.

Goodwill Industries of South Texas, Inc., hosted Monday morning's event, and local Army veteran Ed Sample was among those who brought a flag that needed to be retired.

"I'm here today in order to in order to honor the country, Flag Day: June 14th, and, uh, I remember my parents doing the same thing many, many years ago," he said.

Organizations such as the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts collect old or damaged flags throughout the year, and the ones collected during the rest of 2021 will be retired during next year's Flag Day observances.