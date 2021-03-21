First 'Walk with a Doc' event aims to educate the community on importance of health

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several members of the community went to Water's Edge Park for the first 'Walk with a Doc' class on Saturday.

This new free gathering brings the community and local doctors together, with doctors sharing the importance of health, fitness, cardiovascular strength, and balance. The doctor then walks a mile along the seawall with participants. As experts are seeing an increases in elderly patients falling, 'Walk with a Doc' allows local health providers a way to reach the community and reassert the importance of their health.

"...people are falling down a lot. The room would be full and the office of people who fell down and got hurt and some have died from the fall," said WellMed Dr. Abimael Perez.

"Walk with a Doc' will take place every third Saturday of the month.