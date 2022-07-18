First responders roll up a sleeve at Boots and Badges blood drive

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sunday marked the start of the Boots and Badges Blood Drive.

Area firefighters and police officers are duking it out to see who raises the most blood donations for the Coastal Bend Blood Center.

On Monday, Corpus Christi firefighters and officers went by the center's offices to give blood. The two week friendly competition comes during a season where donors don't come as often.

"We want to make sure if your family member needs blood, that that blood is available for them," says Corpus Christi Fire Chief Robert Rocha.

This drive has been going strong for 18 years now, and the blood center hopes to see even more support this year. You can donate in the name of the agency of your choice at the following locations.